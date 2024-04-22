Brian Wilson, who rose to fame as cofounder of the 1960s rock band the Beach Boys, is a father of seven children from his two past relationships.

The singer, now 81, welcomed his first daughter, Carnie Wilson, in 1968 and his second daughter, Wendy Wilson, in 1969 with his ex-wife Marilyn Wilson.

After they divorced in 1979, he later found love with Melinda Ledbetter, whom he married in 1995 after dating on and off for years. Together, they adopted five children: Dakota Rose, Daria Rose, Delanie Rose, Dylan and Dash.

In January, Melinda died at age 77, and his family filed for a conservatorship over Wilson, reportedly stating that he suffers from a “major neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia),” per court filings. Closer takes a look at his family.