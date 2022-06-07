There is no shortage of talent in the Crews household! America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews is a father of five kids and a grandfather of one. He shares Azriel, Tera, Wynfrey and Isaiah with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. The pair are also parents to daughter Naomi, whom Rebecca welcomed during a previous relationship with Charles Burton.

The couple met in the late ‘80s at a church where Rebecca served as the music minister. The White Chicks actor was a college student at the time with his sights set on pursuing a career in the NFL. From the moment Terry laid eyes on his future wife, he knew she was special.

“I saw her on the piano, and I was like, ‘Wow! Who is that?!’” the former professional athlete told Parade in February 2022.

The couple got married in 1990 and welcomed their daughter Azriel shortly after. Though the duo were happy to expand their family four more times with the arrivals of their other children, they did overcome several hardships that tested their relationship over the years.

In their 2021 audio memoir Stronger Together, the pair discussed Terry’s infidelity and Rebecca’s devastating Stage 1 Breast Cancer diagnosis. During that time, Terry stuck by his wife’s side after she underwent a double mastectomy in March 2020.

“I have to give him his props because he’s been cooking for me, helping me bathe and just really stepping up,” the singer shared with People in April 2020.

Now cancer-free, Rebecca has been very open about seeing a major change in her husband after he stepped up to take care of her.

“I watched my husband transform — I have the softer, gentler, kinder Terry now,” she told People in March 2021 ahead of the book release. “I’m thankful because our story could have gone another way, had he not decided that we were worth fighting for.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum is equally as appreciative of his wife and the strong family unit they have built together over the years.

“She is my rock … There’s nothing like having someone who knows you in and out, all the stuff, and loves you anyway,” he explained in an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “That was the thing I was scared of. Like, if Rebecca found out who I really was, she’d leave. But what happened was, she found out who I really was, and she told me she loved me anyway, and that blew my mind.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair looked for more ways to spend time with their children at home. They often posted photos and videos while playing board games and sharing laughs together, proving just how close-knit their bond truly is.

