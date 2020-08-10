Fans know Simon Cowell for his hilariously critical roles as a judge on hit TV competitions, but nothing makes him emotional quite like his kids. Since he became the dad of son Eric and the stepfather to girlfriend Lauren Silverman‘s son, Adam, Simon has opened up his heart to love more than ever.

The X Factor star experienced fatherhood for the first time when he started dating Lauren in 2013. Simon took on the role of Adam’s stepfather after the stunning socialite called it quits with her ex-husband, Andrew Silverman, earlier that year.

Simon and Lauren solidified their loving relationship when they welcomed their first child together, son Eric, in 2014. Since the iconic TV star welcomed his adorable mini-me, he couldn’t seem happier about being a dad. Simon opened up about watching little Eric grow up before his very eyes.

“[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” he gushed to Us Weekly in March 2019. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling.”

The America’s Got Talent star is so dedicated to his role as a dad, he revealed Eric was the inspiration behind his impressive weight loss. While previously sharing the details of his diet with Extra in March 2019, Simon shared the reason he worked so hard to lose over “60 pounds.”

“New diet … I went to see this guy who’s very well known. And he said to me after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten.’ I’m thinking, ‘What about alcohol?’ He said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before,'” he recalled. “And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy.”

The former American Idol judge credited Eric for inspiring his new healthy eating habits. “Apart from ice cream, he actually likes water [and] eats all his raw vegetables” Simon dished. “I’m on the Eric Cowell diet.”

“[Simon is] madly in love with his son,” an insider once told Closer Weekly, so it’s no surprise he wants to be around as long as possible for his kids. “He’ll openly tell his friends his intense feeling he has for Eric. He’s turned into a big softie with him.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Simon and Lauren’s kids, Eric and Adam!