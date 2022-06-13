America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews is a family man! The former NFL star is a dad to five kids, whom he shares with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews. While his schedule is kept busy hosting one of the most popular talent competitions on television and making movies, the White Chicks actor always has time for his loved ones!

Terry married Rebecca in 1990 and became a dad to her daughter, Naomi, from her previous relationship with Charles Burton. After they wed, the couple also welcomed daughters Azriel, Tera and Wynfrey and son Isaiah. Just like his famous father, Isaiah has already built an incredible acting career, starring in Nickelodeon’s Side Hustle.

“I remember when you first started, you know we were sitting in the kitchen, and I said, ‘Isaiah, always give them more than what they pay you for,'” Terry shared in a December 2020 interview with his son for Entertainment Tonight. “I could not be more proud, because when I watch you on Side Hustle, doing your thing and really going for it, going for every joke and watching people laugh as you’re performing, I said, ‘This kid is giving them more than they pay him for.'”

While Isaiah has already accomplished so much at such a young age, he has his sights set on working with one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood.

“I want to end up working with Keanu Reeves,” the young talent said at the time. “He’s just one of the nicest guys I’ve ever seen, and plus, I’ve always wanted to be in an action movie with him, because, you know, he’s trained like months and months and months for The Matrix, John Wick and all that. And I’m just curious to see how it would play out.”

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum is extremely proud of all his kids’ accomplishments. His daughter Azriel is also an actress, appearing in the CW’s Katy Keene and an episode of Younger. She’s a talented musician and writer as well.

Terry and Rebecca became grandparents when Naomi welcomed her daughter, Miley. The youngest member of the Crews family has joined them for several red carpet outings over the years and made appearances on her aunt’s Instagram accounts.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Terry and Rebecca’s kids over the years.