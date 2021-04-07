Terry Crews knows marriage isn’t easy, but he wouldn’t trade the last 30 years with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, for the world. The White Chicks actor and his longtime love have endured several trials and tribulations throughout their relationship, but they’ve come out stronger than ever.

Terry and Rebecca first met when they were both attending Western Michigan University in the ’80s. According to Good Housekeeping, they crossed paths as the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor played football for the school. Rebecca, on the other hand, studied music and theater.

Despite Terry’s charm and good looks, Rebecca revealed she didn’t have an immediate connection with the Hollywood hunk. “He almost got stuck in the friend zone,” she joked with E! News in November 2018. “He was a little too nice.” They eventually became a couple, however, and tied the knot in 1990.

That same year, Terry and Rebecca started their family when their eldest daughter, Azriel, was born. From then, they expanded their brood with Naomi, Tera, Wynfrey and Isaiah. By 2010, though, the lovebirds nearly split after Terry confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.

The Everybody Hates Chris actor and the Family Crews star stayed by each other’s side despite Terry’s cheating. After working through their struggles, which they explore in their new Audible podcast “Stronger Together,” the duo saved their marriage and have never been happier.

While discussing the rough patch in their romance with Page Six, Terry said their marriage survived partly because he didn’t listen to his friends who encouraged him to walk away. “There are certain people in my life who are always jealous of our relationship who may have not realized it,” he told the outlet in April 2021, noting it only got worse as he and Rebecca were on the brink of divorce.

“They would say, ‘Oh, now you’re free … you can roll out,'” he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute — but you ain’t got nobody.’ And you start to realize, ‘Wait a minute — it’s better at home.'”

After putting in all the hard work to get their marriage back on track, Terry said he couldn’t imagine his life without Rebecca in it. “Nobody else knows the real me,” he gushed to the outlet. “I would think, ‘Who can replace her? No one can ever replace the things we’ve been through.’ And what I’m thankful for is our relationship never reached the point of no return because that’s the real deal.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Rebecca!