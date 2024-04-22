This picture looks like the definition of paradise! Kelly and Mark, both 53, stayed at Villa Mabrouka while in Africa for a wedding.
2 of 10
Perfect Getaway
“Scenes from a magical weekend,” the Emmy winner captured this breathtaking view with crystal-clear water.
3 of 10
Cutest Couple
How cute! The longtime couple wore matching white outfits while posing together for a sweet snap.
4 of 10
PDA Alert
Kelly gave her hubby a smooch on the cheek in this glimpse of their getaway. It appears their kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin were not in attendance.
5 of 10
So Happy
Mark was as cheerful as ever while exploring the city and taking in all of the sights.
6 of 10
Exploring
It truly doesn’t get any better than this gorgeous landscape! Mark looked handsome in a white suit as he explored the grounds.
7 of 10
Ready for Fun
Kelly snapped a mirror selfie during the trip, showing off a simple black outfit with a scarf draped around her shoulders.
8 of 10
Inside Mark’s Travels
The Riverdale actor ended up jetting off to Italy to handle business with his soccer team, while Kelly headed back to New York City after the trip.
9 of 10
Bright and Early
“Good morning, everybody,” Andy Cohen said in an Instagram Story before taking on the guest cohost role in Mark’s absence. “Up bright and early cohosting with Kelly Ripa this morning. Cannot wait. Check us out Live With Kelly and Mark. Thank you, Mark, for being busy so I could come in and sit in your chair. … It’s going to be a fun day.”
10 of 10
World Traveler
Mark did not immediately reveal when he would be back on live after his back-to-back trips to Morocco and Italy.