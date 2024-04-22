There was one very important person missing from Live With Kelly and Mark at the start of the week — cohost Mark Consuelos.

The Riverdale actor did not appear during the Monday, April 22, broadcast, leaving Kelly Ripa to find a guest cohost in his place. Her good friend Andy Cohen stepped in to fill in for Mark, 53, amid his absence from the show.

Andy, 55, helped Kelly, 53, maneuver the show, as they interviewed Shogun’s Hiroyuki Sanada and Grey’s Anatomy’s Kim Raver. Hiroyuki, 63, revealed that he is a huge fan of Live, and has been watching the talk show almost every morning since he moved to Los Angeles 20 years ago.

“Dreams come true,” he said while lifting the iconic Live With Kelly and Mark coffee mug placed in front of him.

It seemed like Andy was having a blast getting to step into the morning talk show hosting role after years of leading late-night television on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Good morning, everybody,” Andy greeted fans in an Instagram Story before taking the stage on Live. “Up bright and early cohosting with Kelly Ripa this morning. Cannot wait. Check us out Live With Kelly and Mark. Thank you, Mark, for being busy so I could come in and sit in your chair. … It’s going to be a fun day.”

Before Kelly took the stage with Andy on Monday morning, she spent the weekend in Morocco with Mark for a wedding. The All My Children actress documented the trip in a series of photos posted on her Instagram Stories.

The couple, who got married in 1996, stayed at Villa Mabrouka during their trip to Africa. “Scenes from a magical weekend,” Kelly captioned one of the photos. At one point during the getaway, the duo posed for a selfie while wearing matching white outfits. How cute!

The vacation was well deserved after Mark recently celebrated his first full year as an official cohost on Live. He assumed the role after Ryan Seacrest left the show in April 2023. Now, with strong ratings and a dynamite dynamic with his wife on the program, Mark is excited for what’s to come.

“I’d like to get better at my interviewing skills,” he told Deadline on April 17, while reflecting on his milestone year. “I’d like to get better at reading a teleprompter … I think I’m getting better at throwing to commercial.”