The new season of Live With Kelly and Mark just started, but there’s already been a huge change to the program. During the show’s broadcast on September 14, Mark Consuelos was absent from the news desk due to health issues.

Where Is Mark Consuelos on ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’?

Instead of her usual entrance with Mark at the top of the hour, Kelly Ripa was joined by a guest cohost during the episode. The Emmy winner explained that Mark stayed home because he was “really sick.” Thankfully, Deja Vu, who is also the show’s announcer, was able to temporarily fill in for the Riverdale star amid his recovery.

Kelly shared details about Mark’s rocky night in the couple’s New York City home that led to his decision to take a day off from the morning talk show. The pair, who share kids Michael, Lola and Joaquin, had an honest conversation about his condition.

“He came down — you know, he tested negative for everything but he’s really sick and I felt so bad for him and this morning he came into the bedroom,” she explained. “He was sleeping in Joaquin’s room last night and he came into the bedroom, and he goes, ‘Babe, I think I can power through.'”

Kelly continued, “And I pulled that sheet up over my face and I said, ‘I really feel like you need to go back to bed,’” adding, “’You look and sound terrible. And also, please get out of this room.'”

The mom of three revealed that her husband had a fever but did not disclose any of his other symptoms. The episode went on as usual, with Kelly and Deja proving they could roll with the punches as they interviewed guests Tamron Hall and Henrik Lundqvist.

What Happened to Mark Consuelos’ Finger?

Before coming down with an illness, Mark recently revealed on the show that he suffered a finger injury. He wore a small cast on his finger during the Live season premiere.

“I was playing beach volleyball … I went to set a ball and I felt like it hit my finger just a little strange and my finger at the tip was at a right angle,” he recalled during the September 5 episode.

Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Kelly teased her husband and laughed during the segment. Mark explained how doctors told him he had “malette finger,” which is the result of ripping the tendon from his finger.

“There was no pain when it happened,” the soap opera star assured the audience of his injury. “I have to be in this cast for eight weeks.”