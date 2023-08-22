ABC’s summer TV lineup has looked a little different lately. Old episodes of Live With Kelly and Mark have been airing in their regular timeslot, leaving fans to wonder what happened to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

What Happened to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos?

Loyal Live viewers are craving new segments with Kelly and Mark and celebrity guests. The talk show has not aired a new episode since early August. Fans have been flooding the couple’s social media accounts with questions about why they have not filmed any new content for Live recently.

“Getting tired of the summer reruns,” one person commented on the official Live Instagram page.

Another asked, “Where are they?” adding, “I’ve been watching prerecordings for 3 weeks now!”

Both Kelly and Mark are currently on summer break from the TV series. Each year, the Live staff takes a brief hiatus to relax and reset before starting a new season.

When Did Mark Consuelos Officially Join ‘Live’?

Season 35 of the long-running program marked the first installment with Mark as an official cohost. The Riverdale actor was brought on to replace Ryan Seacrest after his departure from Live in April. Mark had served as a guest cohost a number of times in the past before joining the show full-time.

“I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time,” Mark gushed over the role. “Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does. … I can’t think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly.”

Mark has settled into the cohosting role nicely, even leading the series when his wife has been absent.

Throughout the month of July, Kelly missed several episodes of the show, leaving Mark to take over with some popular fill-in anchors by his side. Maria Menounos, Anderson Cooper and De Ja Vu were among the guest costs who temporarily replaced Kelly at the news desk.

The soap opera alum did not publicly reveal a reason behind her frequent absences from Live. Kelly has been balancing her duties hosting the game show Generation Gap as well as the podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera” during her summer break. She’s also shared no shortage of shirtless photos of her husband amid their TV hiatus.

When Will the New Season of ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Premiere?

The new season of Live is set to premiere on ABC on September 5 at 9 a.m. EST. A teaser trailer was released on the show’s Instagram page to get viewers pumped for more episodes coming this fall. Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that the series changed its iconic logo ahead of the new season.