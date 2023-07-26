Being a fashionista on TV isn’t always easy! Kelly Ripa suffered a wardrobe mishap during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, July 25.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, both 52, were joined on stage by a bunch of adorable puppies during the broadcast. Kelly wore a black silk jumpsuit with buttons along the sleeves, one of her fabulous looks on the show this week amid her return to the program.

She missed several consecutive episodes of the series last week and was temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos. After the segment, which focused on dog grooming, Kelly realized that one of the buttons on her outfit was missing.

“I hope one of the dogs didn’t eat my button,” she told Mark as she looked down at her outfit, to which he replied, “No, no, I’m sure it just came off.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Someone behind the camera pointed out that the button was on the floor, causing Kelly to jump out of her chair. “Let me get it,” the All My Children alum screamed before she ran off to retrieve it. As she stepped out of the frame, Mark stayed put in his chair and looked on.

Like the professional that she is, Kelly hopped right back onto her chair and proceeded on with the next segment. After the little fashion blip, Kelly announced on Instagram that she was making a change to her signature look — dyeing her hair lighter.

“Divine timing for a fresh coat of paint,” she captioned a gorgeous selfie in her Instagram Stories after getting her hair done.

This wasn’t the first time that fans of Live have seen Kelly have a minor wardrobe malfunction on air.

During an April 18 episode, the talk show host thought that she ripped the entire back of her dress open during a dancing segment with Mark. It turned out that a string on the back of her dress loosened as she was performing the choreography taught by Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

“So far, I’ve torn my dress … I lost a shoe,” Kelly told the audience during the segment through laughter.

But Jenna, 29, assured her that small mishaps on air are just part of the job and emphasized that no matter what, the show must go on.

“That’s what dancing is all about. Take it off! It’s better,” the dancer explained to Kelly.