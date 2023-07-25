Kelly Ripa has some seriously impressive dancing skills, and she is not shy about showing them off! The Live With Kelly and Mark host flaunted her moves in a recent workout video with trainer Blaire Buchanan Needham.

Kelly, 52, impressed fans in the Instagram clip in which she worked out to Madonna’s “Music Inferno.” The talk show personality donned a pair of black athletic capris, a black cropped tank top and white sneakers. She wore her hair in a ponytail and opted to go barefaced ​for the fitness session.

Kelly had no trouble keeping up with the fitness expert as they performed the complicated dance sequence. She channeled her inner disco diva by busting out retro dance moves, including nods to “The Hustle” and Saturday Night Fever. Clearly, she isn’t a beginner when stepping out on the dance floor and leaving a lasting impression.

“This is so fun,” one of Kelly’s fans commented on the video. “I’m obsessed!”

This wasn’t the first time that fans of the All My Children alum were treated to a sneak peek of her dance prowess. Kelly showcased her incredible moves on Live next to her husband, Mark Consuelos, on April 18. For the dancing segment, Kelly and Mark, 52, were joined by Dancing With the Stars pros Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson.

The longtime couple was eager to perform a dance routine in front of the live studio audience, but they definitely faced some hiccups during the segment. While learning jive choreography, Kelly suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction after falling into her husband’s arms. The string on the back of her dress loosened, leading her to believe that she completely ripped the back of her outfit.

Luckily, the wardrobe mishap was not super noticeable to viewers at home, who loved seeing Kelly and Mark’s chemistry during the dance. The pair have proven to be quite a popular talk show duo since Kelly’s former cohost Ryan Seacrest was succeeded by Mark on April 17.

The fun-filled video of Kelly dancing with her trainer surfaced just as she missed consecutive episodes of Live on July 20 and July 21. She was temporarily replaced by Maria Menounos during the broadcasts.

At the time, Mark revealed that his wife was “out on assignment.” Kelly made her return to Live on Monday, July 24, after a brief hiatus. She took her spot at the news desk next to Mark as they discussed the release of the blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer.