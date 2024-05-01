Good Morning America’s Rob Marciano was let go from the ABC network as of April 30, 2024. The meteorologist, who also delivered weather reports for World News Tonight, had been with ABC for more than a decade. News of his departure shocked fans, and this has led many to wonder if Marciano was fired from the popular morning show.

Was GMA’s Rob Marciano Fired?

On April 30, 2024, The New York Post reported that Marciano was fired from Good Morning America. However, ABC has yet to confirm the news. Puck News also corroborated The Post’s information via X.

“Rob Marciano, the ABC News & Good Morning America meteorologist, has been fired from the network, per sources familiar. Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from the main GMA set in NYC,” Dylan Byers, founding partner and senior correspondent for the outlet, wrote on April 30, 2024.

GMA’s Rob Marciano Had Previously Been Temporarily ‘Banned’

The alleged firing came a year after Marciano was temporarily removed from Good Morning America due to “anger management issues.” Marciano was temporarily “banned” from Times Square Studios after he allegedly made a colleague feel uncomfortable, according to an article published by Page Six in March 2023. However, details behind what allegedly occurred between Marciano and his colleague remain scarce.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source told the publication at the time.

A separate source claimed that Marciano had experienced some anger issues while going through his divorce from ex-wife Eryn. Marciano and his ex-wife were together for 11 years and share two children.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

“He made people feel uncomfortable. There was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events,” the second insider claimed.

Despite allegedly being banned from the GMA studio, Marciano continued to report on the weather from the field for a year before the network ousted him.

Who Had Rob Marciano Removed From ‘GMA’ in 2023?

Good Morning America executive producer Simone Swink made the decision to ban Marciano from the New York City set in Times Square. Page Six reported that employee relations at ABC only had the weatherman removed for a month after the alleged incident between him and a female colleague. However, Swink wouldn’t “allow” Marciano back in the studio several months later, which is why he began to only report from locations in the field.

“She’s no-nonsense and is very serious,” the insider told Page Six in March 2023. “She’s focused on the work and wants to keep [her staff] focused and happy. She’s very protective of her team.”

Rob Marciano’s History With ‘GMA’

Before Marciano reported the weather for GMA, he worked at several local stations such as KLPC in Lake Charles, Louisiana, WVIT in West Hartford, Connecticut, and KATU in Portland, Oregon. Marciano also spent time at CNN as a meteorologist, anchor and field correspondent.

From 2013 to 2014, Marciano cohosted the 30-minute program ​and the 60-minute weekend edition of Entertainment Tonight. By August 2014, he had made the move to ABC where he reported the weather for World News Tonight and the weekend editions of GMA. Marciano remained at the network until he was allegedly fired in 2024.