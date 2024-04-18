Dr. Jennifer Ashton announced her departure from Good Morning America after 13 years with the morning show.

“It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years,” the medical professional, 54, said in a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, April 18. “My coworkers have become more than friends; they’ve become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business.”

Dr. Jennifer is a double board-certified physician in obstetrics, gynecology and obesity medicine, and has been employed with the network since 2012. She served as the chief health and medical correspondent and took on the role of a cohost on GMA3: What You Need to Know in March 2020, to inform viewers about the newly ignited COVID-19 pandemic. The longtime host is set to leave ABC once her contract ends in June.

She was also part of the GMA relaunch in May 2023, alongside cohosts Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes left their correspondent positions earlier that year when their romance was publicized just after Thanksgiving 2022.

“As one of the preeminent medical journalists of our time – or as we call her here at ABC – ‘America’s favorite doctor,’ Dr. Ashton has immeasurably contributed to ABC News as America’s #1 news network,” Debra O’Connell, President of News Group and Networks for Disney Entertainment, said in the press release obtained by People. “She will always have a home at ABC, and we wish her only the best as she continues her unwavering advocacy of women’s health.”

Dr. Jennifer’s departure follows the launch of her company, Ajenda, which focuses on women’s health and wellness.

“I’m excited to finally launch Ajenda, my FREE newsletter delivering my expertise in women’s health, obesity medicine, and nutrition straight into your inbox each week!” she shared in an Instagram post on March 18. “I will cover everything from menopause to weight loss, answering your questions and offering simple solutions for your symptoms as well as step-by-step plans to reach your goals.”

Ajenda is marketed as a “science-backed newsletter” where Dr. Jen will give readers the facts on “menopause, weight loss, and women’s health,” according to the official website. Subjects on her blog include: The ‘Skinny’ on Ozempic, Your Metabolism Over Time, Making Sense of Hormonal Changes and What Everyone Gets Wrong about Keto.

“When it comes to women’s health, picking the right messenger is as important as listening to the right message,” the California native proudly boasts on her website. “I’m here to help.”