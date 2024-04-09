Sam Champion Shares Photo From 2012 Wedding to Rubem Robierb

Good Morning America host Sam Champion‘s wedding to artist Rubem Robierb was a magical day! The meteorologist shared a throwback photo from their wedding day on Instagram on Tuesday, April 9.

“Rubem found this pic,” Sam, 62, wrote alongside the sweet photo shared to his Instagram Stories. He also included a banner that said, “Memory Lane,” and a second banner to indicate that the selfie was snapped on their wedding day.

The couple had a very small wedding ceremony at their Manhattan apartment with Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts and Josh Elliott among the attendees in December 2012. The ceremony only lasted 10 minutes as the pair held a larger reception in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

“Rubem said it best. It’s the societal affirmation of our relationship,” Sam said on GMA of tying the knot. “We feel like it’s the most important relationship in our lives, and so to be able to share that with the people we love and have it legitimized in that way is really profound. It’s not something we take lightly at all.”

The weathercaster was excited to start the next chapter of his life as a married man with Rubem, 47.

“I’m looking forward to spending every day of the rest of my life with a guy who just makes me a better person to be around him,” Sam gushed.

Since their wedding, Sam and Rubem have been living life to the fullest, traveling all over the world together, including their homes in NYC, Miami and Brazil. Oftentimes, Sam documents his travels in photos and videos shared on his Instagram account.

For Easter on March 31, Sam and Rubem spent the day by the beach in Miami. “Happy Easter,” Sam captioned a shirtless photo with his friends and husband by the ocean.

“I guess it’s Easter weekend, which reminds me to stop and grab some Easter candy at the airport on my way down,” Sam said during an Instagram Live session before GMA.

The weather forecaster has been known to jump right onto a plane immediately following his GMA appearances to head to Miami.

“Right after this, I’m going to jump on an airplane and fly home to my husband and swim in the ocean if everything is going perfectly before dinner,” he told his Instagram followers in another video on March 1. “That’s the plan.”