Sam Champion spent Easter in sunny Miami with his husband, Rubem Robierb. The meteorologist shared several shirtless photos in his Instagram Stories on March 31.

In one photo, Sam, 62, and Rubem, 47, enjoyed a day by the pool at the Standard Spa in Miami Beach. The pair were all smiles while soaking up the sun in the snap. In another picture, they were joined by friends on the beach in swimsuits. “Happy Easter,” a banner at the top of the image said.

The weathercaster and his pals enjoyed champagne and sweet treats while lounging on beach chairs. They sat in the shade, opening up beach umbrellas above their heads. Before landing in Miami, Sam appeared on Good Morning America on March 29.

“I guess it’s Easter weekend, which reminds me to stop and grab some Easter candy at the airport on my way down,” he told his fans during an Instagram Live session before heading into the show’s studio. He revealed that his favorite Easter candy is anything with dark chocolate.

Later on during the video, Sam admitted that he wasn’t exactly sure what he would be filming on GMA that day.

“One never knows until one walks in the door at GMA exactly what’s happening,” Sam said. “One probably would if I read my emails.”

Sam and Rubem spend a lot of time in Miami, where they own a home. The couple also frequently travels to spend time at their other home in NYC, where Sam works on Eyewitness News.

Recently, the longtime weathercaster has been making frequent appearances on GMA, where he fills in for other hosts on a part-time basis. Understandably so, his fans have had a lot of questions about his current status on GMA.

“It’s just been filling in for a lot of people who have been gone, and then the projects that I’ve been doing for ABC have been keeping me busy, so in theory, still part-time, but it’s a lot,” Sam told his Instagram followers in a video posted on March 1.

Even though he has been popping up on ABC a lot more recently, Sam still makes sure to have plenty of downtime to spend with his husband. Last week, the duo vacationed with some of Sam’s GMA costars, including Robin Roberts and her partner, Amber Laign, Gio Benitez and his partner, Tommy DiDario and Emily Kaufman.