Sam Champion Vacations With GMA Hosts and Husband Rubem

Sam Champion has been racking up the travel points lately! The beloved meteorologist hopped on a flight with his Good Morning America costars to the Bahamas for a fun vacation this past weekend.

Sam, 62, and his husband, Rubem Robierb, were joined by Emily Kaufman, Robin Roberts and her wife, Amber Laign, as well as Gio Benitez and his partner, Tommy DiDario, on the trip. Robin, 63, and Amber, 48, recently got married in September 2023, and several of her GMA costars were in attendance at their wedding. The costars’ bond outside of the show is amazing!

“The tradition continues. The #TravelSquad is reunited, and it feels so good. @lapalmeraiebahamas,” Tommy captioned a photo of the group from the getaway on his Instagram page on March 23.

It was only just one of the travel destinations that Sam has visited in recent days. After filling in on GMA a number of times this month, he constantly traveled back and forth from New York City to Miami to spend time with Rubem, 47. The couple own homes in both cities, and split their time between both locations.

Sam admitted that serving as a part time cohost on GMA was a lot of work, and he was happy to have some time off on March 18.

“Three weeks straight of everyday television, I needed some time off, so this is just my normal Monday off, but it feels like I’m on vacation for just one day,” he told his followers during an Instagram Live Q&A session.

Courtesy of Tommy DiDario/Instagram

During a previous chat with his fans, Sam clarified whether or not he was returning to GMA full-time or staying on a part-time schedule.

“No, it’s just been filling in for a lot of people who have been gone and then the projects that I’ve been doing for ABC have been keeping me busy, so in theory, still part-time, but it’s a lot,” the broadcaster explained on March 1.

Oftentimes, he fills in for Ginger Zee whenever she is on vacation, has a sick day or is out on assignment. And while it looks like Sam is all about traveling, he had an interesting response when one fans asked him if he planned on retiring any time soon.

“That’s really very nice, super kind of you to say,” he said. “I have no idea what the time frame is.”