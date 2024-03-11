Morning news watchers are hoping that Sam Champion doesn’t plan on stepping away from TV any time soon. The meteorologist revealed whether or not he envisions himself retiring in the near future.

“This is not a question, just a request … please don’t ever retire,” one fan wrote during Sam’s Q&A session in his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 11.

“That’s really very nice, super kind of you to say,” he responded. “I have no idea what the time frame is.”

One fan also asked Sam, 62, if he plans on returning to his usual spot on Eyewitness News soon. The forecaster has been appearing pretty frequently on Good Morning America over the past month, as several anchors have been missing from the program.

“I am currently doing a lot of GMA, but even when I do GMA, I do the 10 a.m. news on Eyewitness News,” he explained.

Once his GMA schedule “calms down a little bit,” he will also be returning to Eyewitness News’ 6 a.m. broadcast. “I love it and I love the people,” he said about his role on the ABC newscast.

Others were curious about Sam’s travel schedule, considering he frequently flies to his second home in Miami to be with his husband, Rubem Robierb.

“Rubem and I have kind of carved out the life that we love,” the TV personality explained. “We do have a place in New York and also Miami, and I do fly every week. On the weeks that I don’t fly, he flies. So he’s up here a lot or I’m down there a lot.”

And while he admitted to being unsure about the time frame of his career, Sam has never lost his passion for forecasting the weather.

“I just love talking about it, and I have for a very long time,” he explained to his followers. “Remember I started in the early ’80s, so I think using technology to create weather the way you see it in TV news now, going live for weather, taking you to see weather events. I think that’s all been fun. I couldn’t have done it this long if I didn’t love it.”

He also confessed that there are some parts of the job that are a bit unpredictable.

“It’s difficult when the weather is dangerous and bad, but it’s so wonderful to show you different places of the world at the same time,” Sam said.