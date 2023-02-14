Meteorologist Sam Champion found lasting love with his husband, Rubem Robierb! The Good Morning America alum and his spouse got married in 2012 with several of his famous costars in attendance. Scroll below for more details on the weather anchor’s partner.

Who Is Sam Champion’s Husband, Rubem Robierb?

Sam and Rubem revealed their relationship to the public in October 2012 when they attended the wedding of Thomas Roberts and Patrick Abner together. The pair were engaged at the time of the celebration. The news correspondent and his beau met three years prior in Miami at a New Year’s Eve party.

In December 2012, Sam and Rubem tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their New York City apartment. The weather forecaster’s costars Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Josh Elliott were in attendance among other close family and friends. The pair also announced plans to have a bigger celebration in Miami, Rubem’s home since 2008.

The visual artist was born in Maranhão, Brazil, where he found a passion for poetry, photography, sculpting and painting. Upon moving to the U.S., he displayed his work in galleries across the country, eventually launching his famous Dream Machine sculpture project in 2018. Since then, Rubem has continued to use his artwork to call attention to global issues such as climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights and racial equality.

In December 2022, Sam celebrated his beloved’s birthday with a sweet video posted on Instagram.

“It’s so easy to celebrate you, my love,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed. “Your extraordinary talent, kindness, love and friendships are at the center of our daily universe. You are the reason happiness can be found at our fingertips every day.”

When Sam and Rubem are not at work, they love to travel and document their trips on social media. They split their time between New York City, Florida and Brazil where they own gorgeous homes. Spending as much time together as possible has always been their biggest goal.

“We are happiest when together now more than ever,” the Eyewitness News anchor told Aventura Magazine in January 2022. “We always put the other first. We both believe his needs are more important than mine.”

What Is Rubem Robierb’s Net Worth?

While Sam has his own whopping net worth estimated to be around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Rubem is also making a fortune from his artwork. The sculptor has earned an estimated net worth between $1 million and $10 million, according to multiple outlets.