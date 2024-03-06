Sam Champion has proven time and time again that he is a jetsetter! The meteorologist raced to the Good Morning America set on Wednesday, March 6, to fill in for one of the missing cohosts on the program.

Sam, 62, is only a part of the show on a part-time basis. The weathercaster worked as a full-time meteorologist on the series from 2006 to 2013 before joining The Weather Channel. His stint at The Weather Channel only lasted three years, before he made his way back to ABC. Viewers have been tuning into his segments with delight lately.

As he made his way to the GMA studio, Sam hosted an Instagram Live with his followers to talk about some of the rain and storms hitting the East Coast this week. In the comments section of the video, he hinted that he will be returning to his usual spot on local Eyewitness News very soon.

“I miss you locally! You’re so much more you, real casual conversational than on GMA,” one person commented on the post. He replied, “Back next week,” with a heart emoji.

He was previously called in to fill in for Ginger Zee throughout last week as she was out on assignment. On March 1, Sam announced plans to head to Miami following his stint on GMA that day.

“Right after this, I’m going to jump on an airplane and fly home to my husband and swim in the ocean if everything is going perfectly before dinner,” he told his Instagram followers. “That’s the plan.”

Ginger, 43, has since returned to the show. However, Robin Roberts announced she would be hitting the road to travel for several assignments across the country this week.

“Good morning,” Robin, 63, shared on Tuesday, March 5. “We are ready to hit the road again.”

“Going to leave a little bit early, so we can get down to Iowa to talk to Caitlin Clark,” she continued.

Robin will also be heading to Los Angeles for an “exclusive interview,” but did not specify who exactly she would be talking to. With the Oscars coming up on Sunday, March 10, it’s likely that the broadcaster will be interviewing a nominated actor or actress.

After that, Robin will be heading to Nashville “for Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.” Amid Robin’s absence from the GMA studio, Sam joined the rest of the cast to interview John Cena during Wednesday’s episode. Things definitely got wild during the segment, and the weather anchor shared a clip on his Instagram account to prove it!