For more than a decade, Good Morning America viewers have seen Sam Champion make appearances on the program alongside beloved anchors Robin Roberts and Lara Spencer. Though his presence on the show is a breath of fresh air, many fans have been left confused by his frequent disappearances from TV over the years. Scroll below to find out whether or not Sam is still on GMA.

When Did Sam Champion Join ‘GMA’?

Sam has long been a popular face on ABC, joining Eyewitness News for weekend weather reports in 1988. With his charisma and affable presence on camera, he was promoted to weekday weathercaster soon after.

The Kentucky native officially joined ABC News and GMA in late 2006. Seven years later, he announced his shocking departure from the network to host his own morning show on The Weather Channel.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to do what I love most at a network that lives and breathes the weather,” Sam said of his decision in a statement at the time.

Ginger Zee took over his chief meteorologist role on the ABC program as Sam went on to pursue his new venture. Just when it seemed like the weathercaster found his footing on The Weather Channel, he departed the network in December 2016.

“Sam was influential in steering our business during a period of rapid change, and The Weather Channel is stronger today for it,” the network said in a statement. “We wish Sam all the best in his new endeavors and will always consider him part of The Weather Channel family.”

Pierre Zonzon/FilmMagic

Did Sam Champion Leave ‘GMA’ Again?

GMA welcomed the longtime broadcaster back with open arms, often calling on Sam to fill in for Ginger whenever she is out. He also still regularly contributes to ABC News. Sam does travel a lot to his many homes across the world, explaining the reason behind his frequent absences from TV.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and his husband, Rubem Robierb, own homes in New York City, Florida and Brazil. The couple, who got married in 2012, often document their travels in photos on Instagram. In August 2023, Sam celebrated his 62nd birthday in Brazil with his hubby on a spectacular getaway.

“I feel so lucky to be back on this beautiful island,” he captioned a poolside photo. “Five years ago, we spent some time here. It’s a rush of nostalgia to be back, remembering [the] past and planning [the] future with the love of my life.”