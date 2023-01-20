As one of TV’s most beloved weathermen, Sam Champion has earned a massive salary and net worth. The meteorologist has been a member of the news team on ABC for more than three decades. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.

What Is Sam Champion’s Net Worth and Salary?

Sam has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The outlet also reports that the weather anchor is bringing in a salary of around $1.5 million per year. Sam’s career on ABC began in 1988 when he joined Eyewitness News for weekend weather reports. Eventually, he was promoted to lead the weekday forecasts on the program.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

In 2006, the Kentucky native officially joined Good Morning America and helped launch the network’s weather, climate and environment unit. After seven years on GMA, Sam shockingly announced he was leaving the show to join The Weather Channel in 2013. He got emotional saying goodbye to his colleagues and fans during his farewell broadcast. Ginger Zee took over the lead meteorologist role on GMA soon after.

He went on to host his own morning show, AMHQ, and the science program 23.5 Degrees on The Weather Channel. While it seemed like the Peabody Award winner found a new home on TV, he revealed he was leaving the Atlanta-based network in 2016. After Sam’s stint on The Weather Channel, he was welcomed back to ABC with open arms, contributing to ABC News broadcasts and rejoining Eyewitness News.

Longtime GMA fans were so happy to see the Emmy winner return to the morning talk show on a fill-in basis over the years. He’s built great friendships with costars Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and more.

Is Sam Champion Married?

In January 2023, Sam took a brief hiatus from TV to travel with his husband, Rubem Robierb, to South America. The pair have been married since 2012 and do not have any children together. After enjoying their time on the beautiful beaches of Brazil where they own a vacation home, the weathercaster returned to New York City to appear on GMA while Ginger was out recovering from a sickness.

Sam looked unrecognizable on the program. Robin could not help but point out the Dancing With the Stars alum’s new look as he appeared on the broadcast with longer hair and facial hair.

“I got a call from Barney Rubble who wants his hair back,” she joked, proving why the playful GMA hosts make up one of the most popular news teams on TV.