Hold onto your hats, everyone, because Robin Roberts‘ earns a pretty penny. The Good Morning America coanchor’s net worth is a whopping $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The 60-year-old — who was born in Alabama but raised in Mississippi — is the youngest of four children. Robin’s parents, mom Lucimarian and dad Lawrence, welcomed her into the world on November 23, 1960. For college, she attended Southeastern Louisiana University, playing basketball while there, and graduated cum laude in 1983 with a degree in communication. Early on, Robin took jobs at local news stations across the South before eventually making it to bigger markets in Nashville and Atlanta.

Years later, in 1990, she joined ESPN as a sportscaster and, in 1995, began contributing to GMA. Robin, to her credit, balanced both jobs for quite some time, ultimately leaving the sports network behind. That’s because she was promoted to coanchor in 2005 alongside Diane Sawyer — who was later replaced by George Stephanopoulos in 2009.

Given the fact that Robin will be celebrating 17 years as coanchor next year, it should come as no surprise that she is making bank on the program. In fact, her salary for cohosting GMA is apparently $18 million per year.

Despite earning big bucks, however, the Alabama native briefly took a step back from her hosting gig in August 2021 for a much-needed vacation.

“See you in September @goodmorningamerica,” Robin captioned her Instagram post announcing she would be taking a few weeks off. In the clip, the Jeopardy! host was seen sporting a chic black and tan minidress and singing along as the song “See You in September” by the Tempos played in the background. She then walked (and danced) off the set while waving and saying “bye” to the crew.

Robin — who has survived breast cancer and a bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) — has been with massage therapist Amber Laign since 2005, officially coming out as gay in 2013.

During their 15th anniversary last year, Amber shared a sweet message to commemorate the milestone.

“Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life. I drive you crazy … I know, which is why I love you even more to this day,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know.”

As for awards, Robin has amassed too many throughout her career to name. These include Emmys, a Peabody, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. She is also an inductee to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.