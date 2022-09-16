Meteorologist Sam Champion is a jetsetter! The ABC personality splits his time between his homes in Miami and New York with his husband, Rubem Robierb. The couple’s house in Manhattan is beyond stunning.

The Good Morning America anchor is an avid gardener. In fact, he planted his dream garden outside of the beautiful apartment in the Big Apple. Sam’s longtime fans tune in to his Instagram each week to see updates on all of his lush greenery. One of his favorite things to do with his hubby is sit out in the garden and enjoy cups of coffee each morning.

The broadcaster grows everything from lavender to roses, hydrangeas, strawberries and tulips in his outdoor oasis. He also uses the area as a workout space, sharing photos and videos while jumping rope outside.

In September 2022, Sam shared a video from his rooftop garden on Instagram before heading off to compete on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

“I’ve never danced a moment in my life,” the hunk said during the Good Morning America cast announcement. “It’s a competition and I cannot reveal all of the secrets of the dance moves that I will bring, because I don’t know them.”

The Kentucky native was partnered with professional dancer Cheryl Burke for the competition series. He shared another video one day later while getting some packing done before leaving for California for the show.

“This is the day we go to #LA !! We will miss #NYC and #rooftopgardenNYC so much! But coffee cheers to a new adventure!” he captioned a video before heading out to go practice for the series premiere.

In addition to their digs in both Florida and New York, the pair, who wed in 2012, purchased a third property in Ipanema Beach in Brazil. They planned on vacationing there for a few months out of the year to take a break from their busy careers. Rubem is a sculptor whose art installations take him all over the world. The lovebirds are nothing but supportive of each other and their jobs.

“We are happiest when together now more than ever,” Sam told Aventura in January 2022. “We always put the other first. We both believe his needs are more important than mine.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sam’s New York home.