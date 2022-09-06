Take a Peek Into the Homes of Your Favorite Food Network Stars: Alex Guarnaschelli, Molly Yeh and More

The stars of Food Network are always cooking up a storm in their homes! It’s no surprise that the channel’s chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli, Giada De Laurentiis, Molly Yeh and more live in gorgeous houses with amazing kitchens. Photos of their lovely abodes will leave you speechless.

Alex lives in a spacious 1925 Bridgehampton, New York, farmhouse with her daughter, Ava Clark. The Chopped judge shares her only child with her ex-husband, Brandon Clark. The pair still have a great relationship as coparents, with Alex even inviting her ex over for dinner on several occasions.

The Iron Chef alum worked hard to renovate the space and create her dream kitchen. One of her favorite parts of the room is the huge window above the stove that looks out onto the garden. Alex also added top-of-the-line appliances to the kitchen, as well as multiple dining tables.

“If you can manage it, having two dishwashers is great,” she told Food & Wine in January 2019. “I splurged on two full-size Miele dishwashers and use one for bowls, pots and pans (all of my prep work) and one for all of my serving dishes.”

Alex isn’t the only Food Network star who calls New York home. Katie Lee, Michael Symon and Marc Murphy love their properties which are located just outside of the city. Katie and her husband, Ryan Biegel, planted their roots in the Hamptons. The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first child together, daughter Iris, in 2020.

The former host of The Kitchen loves making memories in her Hamptons estate with her family. One of her favorite rooms in the house is the kitchen.

“It’s a nice, big open kitchen that leads on to the living room, so if I have people over … I can cook, we can talk, we can eat, drink; it’s really the best part of the house,” she told Today in August 2017.

Katie’s love for living in the Hamptons is reflected in some of the dishes she serves up.

“I think the Hamptons are such a great place to be if you love food,” she told Hamptons Magazine in November 2021. “I love to cook because it’s one of the few places in the world where you actually can eat all local foods. You can look at your table and say everything on here was grown here.”

Keep scrolling to see inside your favorite Food Network star’s homes.