Food Network star Molly Yeh has found major success with her show, Girl Meets Farm. The cookbook author lives in a cozy farmhouse in Grand Forks, on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota. Her husband, Nick Hagen, grew up in the area and was the inspiration behind the couple’s big move from New York City to the Midwest to raise their family.

Molly and Nick met when they were both students at Juilliard in New York City. The fifth-generation farmer was studying the trombone and Molly was a percussionist. The pair were living in Brooklyn when they began dating and Molly launched her successful blog.

“When Nick brought up the idea of moving to the farm, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. I could spend my days blogging,'” Molly told Glamour in October 2019. “And that was the moment when I thought that it really could become a real thing.”

While dating Nick, Molly shared on her blog that she gave him the nickname, “Eggboy.” She explained that he ate “zillions of eggs a day.” In her book, Molly on the Range, the Emmy nominee went on to say that Nick developed a love for eggs because of Zac Efron.

“It started with Zac Efron, Zac Efron’s abs, and a cholesterolly-free-spirited dietician who allowed it to go on record in an issue of Men’s Health that for Zac Efron to achieve his big bulky body for The Lucky One, he should probably eat a dozen eggs every single day,” she wrote.

In addition to his love for eggs, Nick gets to enjoy his wife’s delicious recipes that she cooks for her well-received Food Network series. Nick inherited his family’s farm and the couple moved to the property in 2013. He works full-time on the farm and can gather fresh eggs from the chicken coup daily.

Many of the ingredients that Molly uses in her dishes were grown right on the property. It’s the same place that the couple tied the knot back in 2014. The intimate ceremony finished with guests throwing multi-colored sprinkles at the couple. Molly made all of the desserts for the reception and she has since fully adjusted to life on the farm.

“In most places in the Midwest, the best food is found in people’s homes, on their farms, at church potlucks,” she told Glamour. “The culture of home cooking is so strong. Nick has recipes that have been in the family for generations, and he still knows the stories behind them.”

In March 2019, Molly gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bernadette Rosemary Yeh Hagen. She was named after Nick’s great-great-grandfather, Bernt, who started the family farm. Her middle name comes from Molly’s grandmother, Rosemary. The Illinois native opened up about how the pair were navigating life as first-time parents in a June 2021 interview.

“It’s become clear that Nick is the fun one, dancing and singing and spinning her up in the air,” the doting mom shared.

In September 2021, Molly and Nick announced they were expecting their second child together. She shared in an interview with People that they were “so excited to add a new little bean to the family!”