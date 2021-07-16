Ina Garten is a pro at creating delicious meals and drinks on her Barefoot Contessa series, but her taste is just as impeccable when it comes to designing a home. The Food Network star beautifully decorated her longtime property in East Hampton, New York, which features the main house, barn and an incredible garden.

Ina has owned her luxurious estate since the mid-1990s. Along with her husband, Jeffrey Garten, whom she married in 1968, the couple put down roots in the prestigious village in Suffolk County and initially purchased a 37,026 square-foot lot. However, their property grew in 2006 when they acquired the open field next door to their house.

As Ina recalled, the Gartens included a right-of-first-refusal clause in the contract for the plot of land when they first purchased their home in the ’90s. This meant if the neighbor decided to sell the property, she and Jeffrey would be the first ones with a chance at buying it.

“Every year for 10 years, I wrote to the man who owned the property and asked if he’d consider selling,” she shared in April 2021. “And every time, he’d write back saying ‘no.'” That changed, though, when the owner finally decided to hand the property over and gave the Cook Like a Pro author a call.

Once the lovebirds acquired the land, they quickly expanded their estate and built a 2,000-square-foot barn. According to Buzzfeed, the barn boasts two large rooms, including a kitchen and living room. The huge building is where you can often find Ina, as she films her plethora of TV shows from her barn.

Out of all the spaces in Ina’s home, of course, her favorite room is the kitchen. The TV personality revealed she loves the kitchen in her main home so much, she decided to replicate it and design the one in her barn nearly exactly the same.

Because Ina lives and works from the comfort of her lovely home, she doesn’t spend too much time on the road or in the spotlight in general. The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook creator has no qualms, though, as she prefers her “very quiet life in East Hampton.”

“I love it the way it is,” she told Food & Wine in 2015. “I don’t have any designs on being famous or public.”

To see photos inside Ina’s home and to tour her property, scroll through the gallery below!