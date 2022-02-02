Celebrity chef Anne Burrell became one of the most famous faces on Food Network after appearing on Iron Chef America in 2005. She later landed her own show, Secrets of a Restaurant Chef, in 2008. When she’s not teaching fans how to craft up delicious recipes on television, Anne enjoys spending time in her Brooklyn home with her family.

The television personality grew up in Cazenovia, New York, before attending the Culinary Institute of America. She built her career working in some of the most popular restaurants in New York City prior to making her television debut. The Worst Cooks in America mentor met her husband, Stuart Claxton, on a dating app in 2018. Stuart, who works as a sales marketer, has a son, Javier, from a previous relationship.

Anne first learned to cook in the kitchen of her childhood home, a place that she returned to during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before her wedding, the Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell host began posting cooking videos from her mother’s kitchen, with the help of her family members.

“My mom has a great setup and it’s been really fun,” Anne told Eagle News in April 2020. “It takes a lot of thought and prep work to be able to do these videos in a succinct way. There’s no time for swap-outs. My boyfriend’s son has been filming me and we are not really great at editing or anything like that, so it’s kind of like we’ve got one shot.”

The couple were married in a beautiful ceremony in Anne’s hometown in October 2021. Instead of going on a honeymoon, they decided on spending time together at home.

“The thought of having a wedding up here, then getting home, turning around and going somewhere else is just so overwhelming to me,” Anne told People at the time. “So, I’m very happy to just have some home time, and enjoy newlywed bliss at home for a little while.”

When it comes to her Brooklyn apartment, the Own Your Kitchen host wanted to make sure that her kitchen was both functional and camera-ready. The newly renovated space is full of color, fun design accents and state-of-the-art appliances. In May 2021, Anne shared in an Instagram post that it was move-in day after renovations and that she was “officially a Brooklyn girl.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Anne’s Brooklyn home.