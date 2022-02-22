Girl Meets Farm host, Molly Yeh, has welcomed audiences into her stunning Minnesota farmhouse since her show premiered in 2018. Viewers have gotten to see her craft up recipes inspired by her Jewish and Chinese ethnicities and gush over being a mom to two adorable kids, Bernadette Rosemary “Bernie” Yeh Hagen and Ira Dorothy, with her husband, Nick Hagen.

The Food Network star met Nick when they were both aspiring musicians attending Julliard in New York City. They eventually moved to his hometown of Grand Forks, on the border between Minnesota and North Dakota in 2013. Their farmhouse became the perfect backdrop for Molly’s hit cooking show and a beautiful place to raise their children.

The couple welcomed their first child, Bernie, in March 2019. In September 2019, the Illinois native shared with USA Today that becoming a mom for the first time changed some of her cooking techniques and favorite dishes to make.

“Everything moves a little slower now,” she said. “I’ll wear her in my sling while I’m in the kitchen, but I don’t want to make anything where I have to use a knife. I don’t want to make anything where I have to stand too close to the stove. I’m doing a lot more no-bake things, or things that require no chopping.”

In September 2021, Molly revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child. The television personality shared in an interview with People at the time that her pregnancy cravings the second time around included grilled shrimp, carbs and cheese. It reminded her of her first pregnancy where she frequently ate boxed macaroni and cheese.

“Cravings aside,” she said, “we’re so excited to add a new little bean to the family! Bernie is already training to be a big sister with her Cabbage Patch doll, and she’s doing great! She keeps suggesting that we name the new baby Bernie, so we’re still working on names.”

Molly and Nick welcomed baby Ira Dorothy on February 20, 2022. They announced the arrival of their second bundle of joy with a series of photos on Instagram that were taken at the hospital with their two kids.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Molly and Nick’s two children.