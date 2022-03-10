Marc Murphy has become one of the most popular Food Network personalities who has served as a regular judge on Chopped and several other successful series. The celebrity chef lives in a stunning home in Bridgehampton, New York, with his wife, Pam, and kids Campbell and Callen.

They first moved to the area in 2009 into a smaller house after years of living in the city. The couple, who got married in 2002, quickly realized that they wanted more outdoor space to host parties and entertain guests. It took more than a year of renovations to create their dream home just down the street.

The seven-bedroom estate boasts a huge patio with a 12-foot dining table and outdoor kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances. Over the years, Marc has shared photos hosting several of his famous friends for get-togethers at his beachside property including Robert Irvine, Geoffrey Zakarian and Anne Burrell.

Perhaps the most incredible part of the multi-level home is that it is surrounded by huge windows and glass doors that offer up a stunning view of the ocean. Some of the Iron Chef America alum’s fondest memories were hanging out on the beach with his kids.

“We live on the beach, so it was really important for us to make sure they learned to respect the ocean and know how to swim in it,” he told Hamptons Magazine in June 2015. “My greatest memory is watching them run into the surf on their own for the first time—they’re fearless.”

In addition to the spacious yard, the living room can also seat dozens of guests in front of the fireplace. Beach-themed design accents like sand dollars and seashells can be found throughout the room. Another area of the house serves as a den with a huge patterned sofa and shelves full of cute nautical knickknacks. Of course, on sunny days, the family loves lounging by the in-ground pool or one of the swing chairs on the deck of the top level of the home.

“We have an amazing garden on our deck off the kitchen, and we grow tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs and the most amazing variety of lettuces,” Marc said. “Every lunch is a salad fresh from the garden.”

