Alex Guarnaschelli Is Teaching Her Child All About Cooking! Meet the Celeb Chef’s Daughter Ava

Alex Guarnaschelli shares a super close bond with her only daughter, Ava, who has been following in her mom’s culinary footsteps ever since she was a little girl. The celebrity chef loves spending time in the kitchen and teaching her teenager about what it takes to be a cooking master.

Alex welcomed her beloved child alongside her ex-husband, Brandon Clark. The former couple welcomed Ava five months after they tied the knot in April 2007, however, the Iron Chef America star and her beau called it quits in 2015.

Though Alex and Brandon are no longer together, the exes share an amicable coparenting relationship for the sake of their daughter. In January 2021, the Supermarket Stakeout host uploaded the cutest pic while enjoying some quality time with Brandon and their kiddo. Alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo, Alex wrote, “Ava with teenage vibes, her father and a rutabaga.”

The doting mom loves sharing photos of Ava on social media, so it’s not rare to catch a glimpse inside their fun adventures. In mid-January, Alex uploaded a video of Ava showing off her pickled carrots recipe. “Simple pickle on vegetables. It’s a mood,” she captioned the post.

Alex’s favorite thing to do is cook with her little girl, but now that Ava is getting more comfortable with the culinary art, she isn’t afraid to tell her mom her real opinions on her meals. “Let me tell you, she doesn’t lie. You cannot get a child to lie for anything. So if you really want [a tough] food critic, have a baby,” Alex joked on Open House TV in 2019.

Alex and Ava do a lot more than just cook together, though. Whether they’re grabbing a bite to eat at a restaurant or celebrating the holidays, the famed restaurateur always has Ava by her side. In November 2020, Alex uploaded a funny video they created for TikTok.

“Please follow me on @tiktok (@guarnaschelli) because sometimes @avasimone_clark & I do stuff together & she’s hilarious,” the proud mama wrote in the caption. “Sometimes I talk about food too.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Ava!