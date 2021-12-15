Living on a farm is fun! Food Network star Molly Yeh is a former New York City musician whose life changed when she moved to a farm. The Girl Meets Farm star built a career around living in East Grand Forks. She and her husband, Nick, renovated a charming farmhouse which has become the setting of her successful cooking show.

Molly and Nick met when they were both students at Juilliard in New York City. After making the move from the Upper West Side to Brooklyn, Molly realized her true passion for cooking. In 2013, she and Nick decided that they wanted to leave New York and move to the small Minnesota farm town he grew up in near the North Dakota border.

The Molly On the Range author landed a job at a bakery as the couple began renting their first Midwest apartment. Less than a year later, they moved into a farmhouse previously owned by Nick’s grandmother. They decided to renovate the East Grand Forks home by adding in some bright colored furniture, painting and just putting their own personal style into the space. Molly soon fell in love with farm life.

“Before I started dating Nick, I always thought that I wanted to end up with somebody that I would be able to be trapped on a desert island with and still have a really good time,” she wrote in a June 2018 post for Architectural Digest. “And being on a farm in the upper Midwest is like being on a desert island. We’re both really easygoing people; it’s been great. I think the biggest adjustment was adjusting to his hours as a farmer. But we are both so happy to be here and he is so happy to be working with his dad on the farm.”

Beet and wheat fields surround the home, giving Molly the chance to use homegrown produce in her recipes. The first episodes of Girl Meets Farm were shot in 2017 in Molly’s adorable kitchen. Her teal fridge is hard to miss in the background of all of her shoots. The kitchen has plenty of shelves for all of the chef’s gadgets and appliances, and of course, her massive stock of sprinkles.

Molly gave birth to the couple’s first child, Bernadette Rosemary, in March 2019. The proud parents decorated the cutest nursery, complete with white and pink bunny-printed wallpaper. The nursery has plenty of cozy places to sit and stuffed animals for Bernie to play with. In September 2021, Molly announced that the couple was expecting their second child together.

In October 2021, Molly teamed up with HGTV’s Joanna Gaines for a special called Molly Yeh’s Magnolia Adventure on Food Network. The duo chatted about some renovations that Molly and Nick planned to make in their home. They bonded over their shared love for food and being hard-working moms who have built tremendous careers on television. It’ll be fun to see Joanna’s design influences in Molly’s home!

