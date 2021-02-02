If you’re wondering why Duff Goldman always has the biggest smile on his face, it’s because of his longtime love, Johnna Colbry. The celebrity chef and his wife have experienced so many happy moments together, including their 2019 wedding and the birth of their first child.

Duff and Johnna’s love story dates back to 2016. Per the L.A. Times, the Ace of Cakes star first crossed paths with the brunette beauty on the popular dating app Tinder. “She is really well put together. She’s stylish and beautiful. She’s amazing. She’s an angel … and I’m like a troglodyte,” he recalled during an interview with the outlet in March 2020.

After bonding over their shared admiration of art and dessert, Duff and Johnna started dating and quickly fell in love. The duo was together for about two years before the Food Network star spontaneously asked for Johnna’s hand in marriage. During a chat with People in 2019, Duff recalled how he got a “really weird” feeling that he had to propose.

“I was in the shower, I was shaving my head and it felt like a punch to my heart,” he sweetly remembered of their April 2018 engagement. “It was just like, ‘Boom! You’re incredibly in love with this girl, you need to marry her.'” Following his realization, Duff got down on one knee and asked Johnna to spend the rest of their lives together.

“She said yes. I cannot imagine a state of happiness that is more intense than whatever I’m feeling right now,” he gushed via Instagram while announcing the news. “My heart just might burst. I love you, muffin. I love every scar. I love the way you smell.”

Because the Guilty Pleasures star “didn’t plan” to propose, he didn’t have a diamond ring to present to Johnna. Instead, Duff tied some twin around her finger. “I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring,” he continued in his caption. “I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all.”

Johnna eventually picked out “a thin, very simple, beautiful band,” Duff told People, and the sweet couple made their love official when they tied the knot in January 2019. They celebrated their most recent milestone when their first child, a daughter named Josephine, was born in January 2021.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Johnna!