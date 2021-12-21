Food Network maven Alex Guarnaschelli knows how to craft up perfect recipes for her whole family to enjoy. The Chopped judge loves entertaining guests in her gorgeous 1925 farmhouse in Bridgehampton, New York. It has been the site of celebrity dinner parties and family gatherings since she finished renovating in 2019.

Alex lives in the beautiful estate with her daughter, Ava Clark, from her first marriage to Brandon Clark. The couple were married from 2007 to 2015 and still remain very close. Alex is always sharing photos of Brandon and Ava in the cozy farmhouse, sharing meals and laughs. The Iron Chef personality got engaged to chef Michael Castellon in June 2020.

For both Alex and Michael, one of the most important rooms in the house is the kitchen. After she is done cooking, Alex enjoys meals with her family in the sunroom or the dining room which features her parents’ original dining room table. Another corner of the kitchen area boasts a seating area with cushioned benches. This is used for the kids whenever the restaurant owner decides to have a party. The kitchen is complete with a window that has a view of the yard that Alex can enjoy while she is cooking.

“I spent 25 years working in basements with no natural light and no windows,” she said in a January 2019 interview with Food & Wine. “I want cell phone reception in my kitchen, and when someone asks me the weather, I want to know that it’s raining.”

Ava has inherited her mother’s love for cooking and often joins Alex in the kitchen. The pair do everything together from picking fresh herbs from their garden to plating delicious dishes to serve up to their guests. Alex will be proud of her daughter regardless if she decides to pursue a career as a chef or not.

“I don’t care if she becomes an accountant, firefighter, vacuum cleaner salesperson, deep-sea diver, writer or chef. I’m totally excited to watch her life unfold,” the Beat Bobby Flay judge told Food52 in June 2019.

Family time is clearly very important to Alex who enjoys cozying up in her living room by the fire. The lavish living room is off to the right of the front door. Alex called this room her “sanctuary” in an August 2019 video with NBC. To add fun design accents to the room, the cookbook author placed one of her old childhood toys on a vintage side table. She also has a love for repurposing items and decided to take a piece of leftover kitchen countertop to create a fireplace. Some of the light fixtures and paintings inside of the house were purchased at yard sales.

