Jeff Mauro rose to fame after winning season 7 of Food Network Star in 2011. While his day job requires him to craft up delicious meals on The Kitchen, he loves spending time in his Chicago home with his beautiful family. The popular chef is always posting photos of his cozy abode that he shares with his wife, Sarah, and their son, Lorenzo.

Jeff’s house is located in River Forest, a suburban area in Chicago. The Sandwich King host grew up in the Elmwood Park area and has always promoted local joints that he loves to eat at. Now, with a food company of his own called Mauro Provisions, Jeff is busier than ever before. However, he has always been a family man. Both Lorenzo and Sarah helped him film episodes of The Kitchen from home at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Omitting the immense amount of travel in my life has changed things. It’s nice to be waking up in my home, instead of a new hotel room three to four times a week,” Jeff said in a May 2020 interview. “Still, I’m pretty busy, but what’s changed is now I’m using my family as my production staff.”

The Emmy nominee is always including Sarah and Lorenzo in his shoots, whether it be to try out his recipes or to pop in and wave to the camera. The former standup comedian always puts his family first.

“I always ask him: are you sure you want to do this?” Jeff told Chicago Parent in July 2018 about including his son on his show. “I love doing this because I can include my family; I’m not an actor going off for six months on location, I get to include them.”

Several of the design aspects around the Mauro home were inspired by Lorenzo. He is a student at the School of Rock in Oak Park and plays the drums. Lorenzo does have a drum set at home that he is often seen playing in his father’s Instagram videos. In addition to rocking out on his drum set, Lorenzo helps his parents decorate for the holidays.

One thing Food Network viewers have always loved about Jeff is his upbeat personality and sense of humor. His colorful home is a perfect reflection of his personality from the black and white checkered pig statue that sits next to the Christmas tree, to the geometric patterned wallpaper.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jeff’s Chicago home.