Home is where the heart is! You can always count on Giada De Laurentiis to craft up delicious recipes on one of her hit Food Network shows. The Italian American chef loves spending time in her gorgeous kitchen or hanging out in her cozy living room with her daughter, Jade Thompson. Giada moved into her new California home in October 2021, a private haven with gorgeous decor.

Giada sold her other Pacific Palisades home in December 2019 for $7 million. She purchased a new residence in the same neighborhood for $4.86 million, according to Architectural Digest. The Giada Entertains host began two years of home renovations to create the perfect space for herself and her daughter. She was finally able to live in the space in the fall of 2021.

“The last couple of years, yes, we’ve been in COVID, but also I’ve been sort of disoriented with half of my stuff in boxes, making it impossible to find things,” Giada told People after moving into her stunning pad. “And so finally, I feel unpacked and settled.”

The four-bedroom home has plenty of closet space and a guesthouse for all of Giada’s famous friends to come and visit. The bottom floor of the house boasts a wine room and a game room. The cookbook author shared updates on the home renovation process with her fans in an Instagram video in February 2020. The entire interior of the house was gutted to make way for all of Giada’s big design ideas, including a customized bedroom for Jade.

“I got work to do. And it’s gonna take me probably the whole year to do it,” Giada said in the video.

The television personality was able to host her family for Thanksgiving in her new home in 2021, just as her curated holiday collection with Bloomingdales dropped. To help reduce stress during the holiday, Giada assigned each of her family members a dish to make for the affair.

“We missed our families for the last couple of years. I think that [the season has] become even more special than it was before. We’ve learned not to take things for granted,” Giada told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2021. “Our lives have been turned upside down, and it is wonderful to finally feel like it’s safe to be together again.”

Scroll to tour Giada’s stunning California home after two years of renovations.