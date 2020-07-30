Courtesy of Katie Lee/ Instagram

Food Network star Katie Lee has been spending time in the Hamptons with her husband, Ryan Biegel, and their cute rescue dog, Gus, during the coronavirus pandemic. While there, Katie, 38, has been posting a bunch of pictures of her picturesque home on Instagram and fans have been fawning over her wonderful residence.

“The kitchen is definitely the room that gets used the most in my house,” she previously told Today Home. But since Katie’s kitchen is so clean, you would barely even know it. “I really like keeping my kitchen counters as clear as possible, I tend to function better when there’s less clutter. I like a very clean kitchen and when I’m cooking I try to clean as I go.”

In the Hamptons, Katie has been filming all of her shows for the Food Network as she waits for the pandemic to be over. One thing she loves about her house is its open floor plan. Her kitchen, which features an island, leads into the living room and the dining room. “If I have people over … I can cook, we can talk, we can eat, drink; it’s really the best part of the house.”

However, Katie hates it when she has people over and she’s not finished cooking. “I prefer to cook alone,” she said. “[But] people always come and hang out in the kitchen. So I try to have as much done ahead of time as possible so that I’m really just putting finishing touches on because I can’t concentrate when everybody is around.”

Soon, Katie’s house will get a little busier when she welcomes baby No. 1 with Ryan. The TV personality announced they were expecting when she shared a photo of her eating pasta in her kitchen at home. “Baby Biegel is on the way!” the foodie captioned the Instagram post in February. “Eating for two”

We can’t wait to see photos of her new baby’s nursery. If it’s anything like Katie’s house, then she’ll definitely outdo herself with a ton of fun designs for her child.

Scroll below to take a tour of Katie Lee’s Hamptons home!