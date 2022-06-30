Food Network star Katie Lee and her husband, Ryan Biegel, are so happy together! The couple are parents to their adorable daughter, Iris, who arrived in September 2020. Their love story actually started at work. Keep scrolling to learn more about the chef’s spouse.

Who Is Katie Lee’s Husband, Ryan Biegel?

Katie had been married once before to singer Billy Joel from 2004 to 2009. She never expected to be swept off her feet by anyone but was pleasantly surprised when she met Ryan.

“I kind of thought I would never get married again. We did exactly what you’re not supposed to do — we met at work,” the television personality said during an October 2018 interview with Health. “He was a producer on the first season of Beach Bites two and a half years ago. I remember going into a production meeting for the first time and thinking, ‘God, that guy is so cute.’ I was a little bit nervous.”

Courtesy of Katie Lee/Instagram

The actor-turned-television producer earned credits in Shallow Hal, Scrubs and Cougar Town before taking his talent behind the camera. He was already familiar with Katie’s work on television before being brought on as the producer of her show Beach Bites with Katie Lee.

“He told me later that he’d seen a TV segment of me promoting my last cookbook, and he was like, ‘I’m going to marry that girl,’” she continued. “Going from one location to another, you become really close. The more time I spent with him, the more I thought, ‘This is the kind of life I want to live.’ Forget the love stuff — I really like him, too.”

In addition to working on Katie’s beach-themed cooking show, Ryan has served as a producer on Top Chef, Expedition Unknown, The Real Housewives of New York City and Somebody Feed Phil. His Instagram is full of photos of his beautiful wife and daughter, vacation pictures and dishes served up by Katie.

When Did Katie and Ryan Get Married?

The entertainment mogul popped the question to the cookbook author during a March 2018 trip to Paris. Their September 2018 wedding on the Amalfi Coast in Italy was something out of a fairytale. Katie got emotional after seeing her groom for the first time while wearing her Danielle Frankel gown on the big day.

“I got so choked up,” the Groundswell producer told People a few days after their nuptials. “I looked out at him, and I could feel my eyes well up with tears. I just took a moment and stood there and looked at him and soaked it in. I was just so happy.”

Ryan’s brother Kevin officiated the beautiful ceremony in front of 40 guests. The pair ended their magical day by putting on their swimsuits and jumping in the ocean. Two years after their nuptials, the West Virginia native shared she was pregnant with their first child during an episode of The Kitchen.

The proud parents could not be happier with their little girl, Iris. They live in a gorgeous Hamptons home where they spend time on the beach as a family and enjoy home-cooked meals with a view of the ocean.

“I just love being a mom,” Katie told People in March 2021. “I knew that I was going to enjoy it, but I had no idea that I would this much. My favorite thing is getting her up in the morning, going in there and seeing her little face smiling. That’s the very best.”