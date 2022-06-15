Chef Katie Lee Is a Total Bikini Bombshell in the Hamptons! See Her Swimsuit Photos

Food Network star Katie Lee enjoys living in a beachfront home in the Hamptons! The chef and her husband, Ryan Biegel, often spend days lounging on the beach together and soaking up the sun with their daughter, Iris. Katie’s swimsuit photos are so fabulous!

The cookbook author, who was married to Billy Joel from 2004 to 2009, met her second husband in 2015. Ryan worked as a producer on Beach Bites with Katie Lee on the Cooking Channel. They got engaged in early 2018 and married in Italy later that year.

“He’s a great cook. He’s really into food, too. So that’s how we bonded,” Katie said during a May 2022 interview with the New York Post. “I really enjoy having someone as into food as I am. It’s such a huge part of my life. … Usually when we say, ‘What do you want to do this weekend?’ It’s not necessarily an activity. It’s more, ‘What do you want to eat?’”

The couple welcomed their first child together, Iris, in 2020. Before the arrival of her little one, Katie opened up about her fitness and wellness routine in a February 2020 interview with The Beet.

“I’ve found walking to be my favorite part of cardio. For toning and sculpting, I do Obé Fitness. I really love it,” she said at the time. “There are 28-minute classes, and I feel I can fit that in any time. All I need are my little weights. They also have 10-minute workouts.”

After Iris’ arrival, the Groundswell author shared that her style became more centered around being comfortable at home.

“I have been wearing Alo Yoga a lot because I think the clothes are stylish and comfortable,” the doting mom told SheKnows in January 2021. “I am all about sweatpants, and they have really nice sweatpants that look presentable!”

While she did admit that home is one of her favorite places to be, there’s no denying Katie’s love for the beach. Her Hamptons home is the perfect location that merges both her love for spending time in the ocean and cooking.

“For someone who likes to cook, the Hamptons are paradise. … I can have a dinner party and only serve things that were grown, — or, in the case of fresh fish, caught — within a 30-mile radius. It’s inspiring,” she previously told DuJour.

