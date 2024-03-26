Best Pictures of Today's Craig Melvin's Home Decor in Connecticut

Craig Melvin’s Connecticut House Is What Dreams Are Made Of! See the Best Photos of His Home Decor

Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, absolutely love the decor in their Connecticut home. The Today host and the Fox Sports reporter called on designer Michelle Hogue to help them make their vision come to life.

In pictures shared to both Craig and Lindsay’s Instagram accounts, it’s obvious that their five-bedroom home is full of memories. “This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness,” the journalist told People of the property he shares with his wife and their two children, Delano and Sybil.