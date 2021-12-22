Craig Melvin has made a name for himself as the host of Today’s third hour. The Emmy Award-winning anchor takes pride in his work, especially because it’s the reason he met his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. The pair fell in love while working at WRC in Washington D.C. in 2008. They got married in 2011 and are parents to two beautiful children, Delano and Sybil.

Lindsay grew up playing sports at her high school in Virginia. She went on to study journalism at James Madison University. The Aquarius actress started off as an intern for WUSA before landing her first paid job in the world of journalism.

“I started in the business at CNN, that was my first job out of college. I was behind the scenes, it was an entry level program,” Lindsay said in a February 2021 interview. “That is how I began, and that’s also where my really burning desire to do TV and to do journalism was born, and so from there, I, kind of like a lot of people, I got my tape together and I sent it out, and I ended up getting a job in Jacksonville, Florida.”

Lindsay became well known in the sports world for her work on big events like the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the 2006 Winter Olympics. Before Craig and Lindsay met, she was in Beijing, China, covering the 2008 Summer Olympics. When she returned back to work in the U.S., she introduced herself to Craig during a commercial break. After months of hanging out, Craig realized he wanted to get to know Lindsay on a deeper level and asked her out for a drink.

“That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it wasn’t necessarily that I knew, ‘I have to be with this guy.’ But it was like, ‘I don’t want to be with anyone else that I’d hung out with,’” she said in an October 2011 interview with The Washington Post. “It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you’ve known for a really, really long time.”

The news anchors became inseparable early on in their relationship but did end up keeping it a secret from their colleagues for a few months. After they got engaged in 2011, Lindsay landed a job as a reporter for ESPN. The mom of two worked for the network until 2017, hosting SportsCenter, covering football games and the Indianapolis 500.

Over the course of her career, the blonde beauty developed a love for NASCAR. She became Fox Sports anchor in 2019, hosting NASCAR coverage and taking on the role of a sideline reporter at NFL games. In 2021, she started a podcast called The Artist and The Athlete. She sits down with athletes and musicians to discuss how their professions intersect and what it is like performing on big stages. Past guests have included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kane Brown and Shaquille O’Neal.

In between all of her career achievements, Lindsay gave birth to the couple’s first child, Delano, in March 2014. Their daughter, Sybil, was born in November 2016. Craig praised Lindsay in an April 2021 post on Fatherly for all she has done for their children and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. She became their “reading, math, music, art, gym, and Spanish teacher” and shipped iPads to the elderly facility her grandmother lives in so the residents could FaceTime their relatives.

“You’ve taught me so much since this wretched virus took hold. The greatest lesson? The best kind of love is that which adapts, surprises, and endures,” Craig shared.