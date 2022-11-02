Craig Melvin’s Son Delano Is a TV Host in the Making! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Star’s Eldest Child

Today host Craig Melvin is a family man! The beloved anchor became a dad in March 2014 when he and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, welcomed their son, Delano. He loves being a big brother to his little sister, Sybil, who was born in November 2016.

On top of being a snazzy dresser like his famous father, Delano has already demonstrated that he has what it takes to be a news reporter someday. The youngster has interviewed guests on Today and Nightly News: Kids Edition multiple times, including the cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and New York Rangers star Adam Fox.

Craig, whose middle name is Delano, travels all over the world for his job. Though being away from his family is tough, his kiddos started the sweetest tradition any time he is leaving on assignment.

“They always send me with gifts to remember them,” he told People in February 2022 while in Beijing for the Olympics. “My son sent me with his stuffed Falcon who’s named Falci. My daughter sent me with her candy bag … it’s a really big deal because she has what she thinks is a secret stash of candy that she keeps in the top drawer in her bedroom that’s basically Halloween candy.”

Both Craig and Lindsay’s Instagram accounts are full of adorable photos of their children. The pair have offered glimpses of birthday celebrations, pictures from Delano’s communion, memories made during family vacations and candid snaps from the first day of school. During a September 2022 Today segment, the Emmy winner shared that his eldest child is a total pro when it comes to preparing for a new school year.

“My son was fine, he’s done it for a few years,” Craig said. “But when it’s your baby, your little girl … so Lindsay and I were both a little nervous. [But] she went in there and owned the place.”

After becoming a dad, Craig was inspired to write his 2021 book, Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father. In the memoir, the broadcaster discussed how the experiences from his childhood shaped the way he parents his own kids.

“I think there’s value in people knowing the whole story, not just for that purpose, but my kids need to know that just because you start here doesn’t mean you have to finish here, that everyone is capable of changing their lives,” he told the Washington Post in July 2021.

