The Melvin family loves to laugh! Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, enjoy spending time with their two kids, Delano and Sybil. The pair are always cracking jokes with their children and sharing some of their hilarious parenting moments online or on television.

Craig and Lindsay, who wed in 2011, became parents in 2014 when their son, Delano, arrived. Sybil was born two years later. Craig, much like his fellow Today anchors, is all about sharing his wisdom about being a dad with his fans. The NBC personality is focused on embracing every second spent with his beautiful family.

“I try to be there for all of them because my dad was rarely there, and I also know that’s when most of the memories are made,” he told KCRW in June 2021. “It’s not at the big events and sent on those big family vacations. It’s in those small quiet moments where you’re on your way to soccer practice or you’re coming back from karate and you have that funny conversation.”

As if fans needed further proof that Craig is an excellent dad, he pierced his ear in November 2021 for the sweetest reason. Sybil wanted to get her ears pierced for her birthday but was nervous once she arrived at the shop. To ease her nerves, the doting dad got his left ear pierced to show her there was nothing to be afraid of.

Lindsay and Delano joined in on the fun too! The youngster also got his ear pierced while his mom got two new piercings. “A family that pierces together stays together. That’s the saying, right?” Craig wrote on Instagram at the time.

Maintaining a good sense of humor is important to both Craig and Lindsay, whose entire Instagram account is dedicated to telling jokes. The former ESPN reporter writes jokes on pieces of paper and snaps photos of them so that her followers can have a good laugh. Sometimes her children join in on the fun, helping her deliver jokes to her massive fan base.

In December 2021, Sybil wrote one of the jokes all by herself. “What do snowmen eat for breakfast?” the first side of her piece of paper said. She flipped the paper over to reveal the answer was “Frosted Flakes.” The little one definitely inherited her mother’s sense of humor!

