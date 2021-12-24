It’s obvious that Today anchor Craig Melvin absolutely loves his job. When he goes home after hosting the show’s third hour, he is greeted by his two adorable children, Delano and Sybil, with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. Craig is always gushing about fatherhood and sharing photos of his adorable kids on social media.

Craig and Lindsay met when they were both working at NBC4 in 2008. The pair tied the knot in 2011 and moved into a gorgeous Connecticut home together. In March 2014, the journalists welcomed their first child, son Delano Joseph. Their second child, daughter Sybil Ann, arrived in November 2016. The television host took paternity leave after Sybil’s birth and opened up about becoming a father of two in a 2016 blog for People.

“Paternity leave has also given me the chance to reflect on priorities. Like many of you, one of life’s greatest challenges for me has become unplugging from the noise that consumes so much of our lives,” Craig shared. “Resisting the urge to check a timeline, news feed, clever tweet or email even while on paternity leave has been difficult, but I’ve actually been proud of my ability to stay present. Not every day or all day, but certainly better than when I’m on the clock.”

Craig released his book, Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father, in 2021 to tell the story of his childhood and how it shaped the way he parents his children. His father, Lawrence Melvin, struggled with addiction during most of Craig’s childhood. The Dateline host shared with USA Today in June 2021 that his mother, Betty Melvin, worked two jobs “to help make ends meet because Dad was losing his battle with gambling addiction.”

“Pops summoned up a strength and courage I didn’t know he had to face down his demons – and his biology – to become sober,” Craig wrote in an excerpt from his book. “It was a game-changer for our family.”

Lawrence went on a sobriety journey and began to mend his relationship with his son, along with spending time with his adorable grandchildren. The family loves hanging out at home and have been featured many times on Today. Craig, who earned the 2021 Father of the Year Award from the National Father’s Day Council, is dedicated to being the best dad he can be to Delano and Sybil.

“I try to be there for all of them because my dad was rarely there, and I also know that’s when most of the memories are made,” Craig told KCRW in June 2021. “It’s not at the big events and sent on those big family vacations. It’s in those small quiet moments where you’re on your way to soccer practice or you’re coming back from karate and you have that funny conversation.”

