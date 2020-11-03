Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, work hard for their big bucks as TV broadcasters, so it’s no surprise they are the owners of an elegant home in Connecticut. The Today star and the sports anchor’s enviable abode is so luxurious, it’s only fair to see photos inside.

Craig and Lindsay bought the three-story residence in 2015, according to reports. The massive mansion features a master bedroom for the pair; separate bedrooms for each of their two kids, son Delano and daughter Sybil; and a third-story office that was previously a guest bedroom.

The MSNBC star’s lavish property also boasts a kitchen with high-end appliances, multiple living areas and a playroom. In the finished basement, you can find a large wine cellar, a private home gym and an entertainment and media area.

Craig and Lindsay’s house may be extravagant, but the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2011 — filled the interior with tons of decor to make the space more inviting. “Everything above ground feels like [Lindsay]: bright, beachy, colorful, smart, attractive,” Craig gushed to People in October 2018.

As for the basement, the journalist dished that’s his area of the home. The space, which includes a moss wall and driftwood accents, was inspired by a hotel Craig once stayed at while working on a story as a news reporter. “These days, it’s the only place in the house where you can occasionally find 45 seconds of almost quiet,” he joked with the outlet.

Earlier this year, Craig was using his basement for different reasons other than relaxation when he started working from home. While quarantining with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic, he was hosting Today from the luxury of his man cave.

On social media, the doting dad gave fans a glimpse when he and Linsday hosted the Sports Emmys from their basement in August. “Another pandemic first,” he wrote alongside the pic of them all dolled up. “I’m wearing a tuxedo. She’s wearing her standard Tuesday evening dress.”

With digs like Craig and Linsday’s, no wonder the TV star doesn’t mind working from home!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the couple’s Connecticut residence.