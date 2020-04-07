Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been spending even more time at home with their families. They opened up about what life has been like for them in a new interview.

“So much toddler time! So much Candy Land, so much Chutes and Ladders,” Savannah, 48, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 6, about her kids — Vale, 5, and Charles, 3. “We’re all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now — whatever age they are — whether they seem [to] like it or not.”

The Today cohost shares her children with husband Michael Feldman and she believes kids can “sense” what’s going on in the world even if they don’t fully understand what COVID-19 is. As for Hoda, 55, she’s focused on being present for her family.

“Once those lights go off at work, be at home! I feel like that’s the key,” the mom of two to kids, Haley, 3, and Hope, 1, said. “I was kind of wondering how our kids are going to react when the world does go back to normal, when they’re so used to family dinners always, and all this time with us.”

Unlike Savannah, Hoda has been going into the office to anchor the Today show. But as soon as she returns home, the NBC star does a ritual to make sure she stays clean. “I strip everything off, I throw everything in the wash and jump in the shower like boom. Like, get rid of it, get rid of it all,” she said. “I try to do all of that obviously before I see Joel [Schiffman] or the kids.”

Although Hoda noted that her work environment at NBC “isn’t sick,” she said she still tries to be “mindful” so she doesn’t accidentally spread COVID-19. In the meantime, the journalist and Savannah will still anchor the Today show to give all of their viewers the latest information about coronavirus.

“We still have a long way to go, so I think Savannah [is] just — we’re both kind of pacing ourselves, knowing that this is a marathon,” Hoda said. “I think we’re just trying to keep each other’s spirits up as we let people know on a daily basis just what’s going on and things they need to know.” Now that’s a dynamic duo!

