Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
where-is-the-talk-cast-now-see-what-the-cohosts-are-up-to-today

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

‘The Talk’ Cast Had Some Very Familiar Faces During its 15 Season Run! What the Alums Are Up to Today

Entertainment
Updated on: Apr 12, 2024 6:29 pm·
By and
Comment
Picture

Ever since Sara Gilbert cocreated The Talk in October 2010, the Emmy Award-winning show has seen tons of incredible cohosts. Stars like the Roseanne actress, Julie Chen, Marie Osmond and more have come and gone, but they’re still keeping themselves busy with their Hollywood careers and projects today.

While The Talk has experienced countless other change-ups to the cast, longtime fans were shocked to hear of the show’s sudden cancellation in April 2024.

the-talk-cast-net-worth
 'The Talk' Cohosts Have Extraordinary Net Worths! See How Much They Make

 

Picture
Latest Video