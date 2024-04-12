where-is-the-talk-cast-now-see-what-the-cohosts-are-up-to-today

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann joined The Talk in 2019, and she juggled her spot on the show with her long-running gig as a judge on Dancing With the Stars. However, the TV personality announced she was leaving the CBS show in August 2021.

“I want to announce that The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways. I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been,” she said on Instagram. “I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow cohosts, past and present, but also to those behind the scenes whom I love so deeply, and I’m so grateful for all of you. I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

Carrie Ann’s permanent departure came four months after she said she was taking a “leave of absence” to “focus on her well-being” in April. “We all know health is the most precious gift we have, and I need to take care of mine. I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at The Talk,” she explained on Instagram. “I hope to be back soon! Ready for action! I’m sending you all my love. And I’ll update you on my progress … talk soon.”

Despite exiting The Talk, fans can keep up with Carrie on DWTS.