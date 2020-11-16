Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, have been making our hearts weep with joy ever since they tied the knot in 2014. The Talk alum’s romance with the British millionaire started years before, however, and their cutest photos together prove they’re still happier than ever.

Eve and Max first crossed paths at the Gumball 3000 in 2010. The event, which was founded by the handsome hunk in 1999, is an annual car rally with “thousands of supercars and entrants on an epic journey all across the globe,” according to the website. After first meeting, the two kept in touch and dated for four years.

In 2014, the “Satisfaction” songstress and the Gumball 3000: Coast to Coast star made their love official during a romantic wedding surrounded by their closest friends and family. At the time they exchanged vows, Max revealed why the duo decided to hold their ceremony in Ibiza, Spain.

“I’m so happy to make Eve my wife,” he gushed to E! News. “The whole experience has been amazing and we are both so happy to have tied the knot. [Since] we met on the 2010 Gumball 3000 rally, it only seemed right to have the wedding at the finish of [the 2014] rally in Ibiza, which was the final stop.”

Throughout the last few years of their marriage, Eve and Max have enjoyed a handful of outings together. The 3000 Miles star’s four kids, Jagger, Lotus, Mini and Cash, whom he shares with ex-wife Julie Brangstrup, have often been spotted out and about with their famous dad and stepmom.

Since they walked down the aisle together, Eve couldn’t feel luckier to have Max by her side. Aside from becoming a doting stepmother to her love’s four children, the “Gangsta Lovin'” rapper said “being married has changed [her] in a lot of different ways.”

“It’s funny because I’m a really fiercely independent person and I always have been. Being married, you have to relinquish some of that,” she once told Cocoa Fab. “Not in a bad way but in the way that you need to sit back and trust your partner to be able [to] help you with things. Sometimes my husband has to say to me, ‘Chill. You’re my wife now. I can take the ball from here. Don’t even stress.'”

No wonder Eve always has a huge smile on her face when she’s with Max!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the couple’s cutest photos through the years.