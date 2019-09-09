They Make How Much? Here Is the Net Worth of Every Cohost on ‘The Talk’

Season 10 of The Talk premieres Monday, September 9, and there will be a new face on the panel: Marie Osmond. However, these five women have all taken different routes to get to where they are today — so how much have they amassed in their bank accounts over the years? Find out!

After the CBS show’s creator, Sara Gilbert, decided to depart from the program, the network named the “Paper Roses” hitmaker, 59, the newest panelist to join mainstays Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood.

Art Streiber/CBS

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest cohosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” the entertainer gushed in the press release. “I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

“If you’ve seen Marie guest host on The Talk over the past nine seasons, you know she’s the perfect addition to the show,” executive vice president Angelica McDaniel added.

We can’t wait to see how this all turns out, but something tells us it’s going to be great!

Scroll on down below to learn what each woman on the panel makes!