Eve and Husband Maximillion Cooper Have the ‘Realest Relationship’ Ever: 5 Fun Facts About Her Beau!

He completes her! In 2014, Eve got married to producer Maximillion Cooper, and according to Celebritynetworthtoday, he’s valued at $55 million. However, that’s not the reason why the “Tambourine” rapper married the Hollywood director. They tied the knot because Maximillion stole her heart and Eve never wanted it back.

“We respect each other, we are the realest. It’s the realest relationship I’ve ever had. He’s my homie. All those sound like clichés but really it’s working,” Eve previously gushed to People about married life with her beau in 2016. “It’s good! It’s really good.”

Though they’ve been enjoying their marriage for five years now, the next stop for the couple is having babies. “We can’t wait to have kids of our own,” Eve admitted, and if you’re wondering if she and her husband are having any fun trying to conceive, she said, “All the time! All the time!”

Scroll below to learn five fun facts about Eve’s husband, Maximillion!