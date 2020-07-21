Courtest of Eve/ Instagram

After a long day at work, Eve likes to relax with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, at their gorgeous Los Angeles home. The pair — who have been married since June 2014 — have been working from home since the coronavirus pandemic started. The duo have shared a few photos of their house on Instagram, and by the looks of it, they’re living large!

In the middle of Eve’s living room is a gorgeous red couch where she shoots all of her home videos. “So #grateful I get to do @thetalkcbs in my sweats and catch up with all the ladies!” the rapper wrote on Instagram on March 30 and tagged her hubby in the post.

Next to Eve’s breathtaking sofa is a flatscreen TV that hangs right above her marble fireplace. But what’s even more amazing is the exterior of her house. Eve’s home is painted a gorgeous cream color that makes her residence stand out from the other homes in the neighborhood, and sitting in the middle of her driveway is a bright red sports car that just grabs everyone’s attention.

While recalling her glamorous life with Maximillion, Eve said she knew he was the right guy for her because he was the most “supportive” person she’s ever met. “Especially coming from hip-hop, it was nice and refreshing,” she laughed during a previous interview on Self Made Tastes Better. “Like I said before, I’m not a romantic, but I remember meeting him and being like, I need to know what he does every day. I was more interested in him than I’d ever been with anyone.”

Eve and her beloved have created an amazing life together. They’re living in their dream house with their best friend. “He’s my homie. He’s my friend,” she gushed. “For some reason, we just have that core value of just being a hustler, working hard, believing in what you believe in and making it happen. And he’s a good person.”

Scroll below to see photos of Eve and Maximillion’s Los Angeles home!